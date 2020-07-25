Natalie, celebrities behind new women's pro soccer team





A group of celebrities led by Hollywood star Natalie Portman has founded a women's professional soccer team set to debut in 2022, the women's pro soccer league said Tuesday.Big-names involved in the effort include tennis megastar Serena Williams, as well as Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, America Ferrera and Jennifer Garner.'





A majority woman-founded group' led by Portman 'has secured the exclusive right to bring a professional women's soccer team to Los Angeles to kick off in Spring 2022,' the National Women's Soccer League said.The team's formal name is yet to be announced, but 'the group has formally coined itself 'Angel City' in honor of its planned home in Los Angeles,' the statement said.It would become the 11th team in the NWSL.





Currently, there are nine teams in the league, but one other team -- the Louisville FC -- is set to rejoin the league in 2021.The founding investor group includes Williams's young daughter Olympia, and several former US Women's National Team players including Mia Hamm, Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach. Gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman will be the franchise president.





