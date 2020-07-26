BFF certify Shahinul, Salahuddin under AFC Coaching convention

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president and technician committee's chairman Tabith Awal handing over AFC coaching convention certificates to a local coach on Saturday at BFF Bhaban. -BFF



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) vice president and technician committee's chairman Tabith Awal and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag distributed the AFC coaching convention certificates among the local Coaches who successfully passed in the coaching course on Saturday at BFF Bhaban.





The BFF had enrolled the 'AFC Coaching Convention' in July last year and after the enrolment of AFC Coaching Convention BFF conducted the A, B and C certificates course in the last one year.





BKSP football coach in-charge Shahinul Haque said, "I got my license today, it's a big achievement. Now, I'll do my best to improve football trainees in BKSP as well as try to take forward our football. This course is too helpful; there is no alternative to training. If a coach wants to improve himself, he must do a refreshers course. This course enhances our knowledge. Hopefully, it'll help us to develop the country's football."







Additional director of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Md Salahuddin said, "I'm a former football coach of BKSP. I was also the first trainer for professional league team and assistant coach for junior team in Dhaka Mohammedan SC Ltd. I'd also been the head coach of Bangladesh DHL team for two years. Now I'm working with Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University team.







"I feel good after getting my A license because it has enhanced my knowledge. Thanks to Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for arranging these courses. These are highly expensive courses, but thankfully I've done it here under a world-class instructor Paul Smalley. He is one of the best technical directors. Women's football and BFF education courses improve a lot under his supervisions. I'm very glad to complete a course under his supervision. Hopefully, this course will help me a lot to develop the country's football." He added.

