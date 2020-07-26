Tamim leaves Dhaka for London for treatment

Tamim Iqbal



Bangladesh ODI captain cum most reliable opening batsman Tamim Iqbal left Dhaka for London via Dubai by an Emirates flight Saturday morning at for the treatment of his severe stomach pain, report UNB.







After reaching London, Tamim will have to go for a two-week long self quarantine there at his own arrangements as per rules. Besides, he will have to get a negative Covid-19 report before meeting his doctor.





During the lockdown period, the left handed opener suffered severe abdominal pain for several times including thrice in the last one month.







He decided to go London after making an appointment with a doctor in London through a video call last Tuesday.

Leave Your Comments