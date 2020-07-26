Unimart launches unimart.online, partnering with Paperfly

Officials from Unimart Ltd. and Paperfly exchanging signed documents of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently. -AA



Unimart Ltd. partnering with one of the most prominent delivery network PaperFly, has launched their e-commerce platform unimart.online on the occasion of the 43rd Foundation Day of its parent company, United Group, on 12 July 2020.





Unimart.online offers user-friendly interface with great look & feel and seamless navigation. Initially, more than 7000 quality products are being offered from the whole product portfolio of Unimart. PaperFly ensures coverage of all major locations of Dhaka city and Home Delivery within 4 hours.





As of now, customers from major locations of Dhaka city surrounding 5km radius around the Gulshan and Dhanmondi outlets of Unimart Super Shop will be able to place order at https://www.unimart.online/ for home delivery. Store Pick-up facility is also available & recurring order scheduling option is being incorporated.





To ensure convenience of consumers, multiple payment modalities are available, like - Cash on Delivery, MFS (bKash) & Debit/Credit Card Payment. Cashless payment on delivery will soon be introduced to the system. CEO of Unimart Ltd. Murtoza Zaman, explained "We are excited to bring the ultimate retail experience of Unimart to the online platform. From the starting of this crisis situation, we have observed a natural demand from our customer base for home delivery of groceries and basic necessities."





"With the launch of the unimart.online, we have extended our horizon to cater to the need of our existing and new customers. We are also delighted to partner with PaperFly, a prominent e-commerce logistics segment in Bangladesh, with whom we will ensure value for our customers in terms of both product & service" he added.





Director and CMO of PaperFly Rahath Ahmed said "We are very excited to launch our express delivery service with unimart.online. Since we have the readymade expertise to bring the brands to online sales channel by providing website development support & end to end logistics integration, we will be able to serve all the requirement of any organization that aims to go online from offline mode". Paperfly is working to extend its services in building up Shopping Website and Online Order Management System for country's most prestigious retail chain - Unimart.





"Unimart.online" is the comprehensive online shopping system that incorporates the store front on the web for consumers as well as a supply chain management system for Unimart's back-office team, developed by Paperfly's technological capabilities.







Consumers can place orders of their required commodities from unimart. online and avail express delivery along with ground breaking Cashless Pay safely from Paperfly staying at home in the current Corona virus pandemic situation. The overall process of order management, reporting, delivery & payment at unimart.online is designed to ensure delightful customer experience.

