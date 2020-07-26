Ex-CMSD director dies of COVID-19



Brigadier General Md Shahidullah, the immediate-past director of the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD), died with Covid-19 at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday.





He breathed his last around 3:00pm at the hospital, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports agencies.





"Shahidullah had been undergoing treatment at the CMH for around one month after testing positive for Covid-19," said Prof Nasima Sultana.





On May 22, the government replaced Brig Gen Shahidullah with Additional Secretary Abu Hena Morshed Zaman as the CMSD director after the face mask scam created much debate in which the CMSD supplier provided ordinary masks in packets labelled as N95 masks.





Leave Your Comments