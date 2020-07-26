Dhaka to involve global youth



Bangladesh wants to involve global youths in the justice and accountability issue over plight of Rohingyas during their participation in a summit celebrating "Dhaka-OIC Youth Capital 2020" this week.





"We will take them (youth) to a virtual tour in Cox's Bazar over plight of Rohingyas to show them how these 1.1 million displaced people, the residents of Myanmar, have been persecuted for no fault of them," foreign minister Dr AK Momen said at a virtual media briefing in the city, reports UNB.





Saying that Rohingyas have been persecuted in Myanmar as consider as not human being out of hatred for their race, Momen said, "In the tour, the youth will realize that they (Rohingyas) are also the creation of God, they're human being and we considered them as human."The foreign minister hoped that the tour will help inspiring the global young people creating public opinion across the nations over Rohingya crisis eventually.





Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there since August 25, 2017 after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and "genocide" by other rights groups.





Momen said the tour will also help youth relating the issues of accountability and justice in building a peaceful world. "These young people can share their views and opinion once they understand issues (justice and accountability)," He said the young people must have a strong understanding of accountability and justice issues as they are going to lead the nations in future.





"We must involve youths in our campaign for a better and sustainable world of peace and stability. Because they're ones who can achieve it," he said.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the two-day celebration of Dhaka's 'OIC Youth Capital 2020' title on Monday with 100 local and 150 youths from across the globe while 10 of them will get the 'Bangabandhu Global Youth Award'.





The celebration includes two-day youth summit title "Resilient Youth Leadership Summit" under the theme - 'Parity and Prosperity: For a Resilient Future'.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel and YICF President Taha Ayhan also spoke at the briefing moderated by Amel Ouchenam.





Mentioning that the event coincides with the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Dr Momen said Dhaka will introduce Bangabandhu Global Youth Award for 10 youths who placed an outstanding contribution to different fields to enlighten the global youths about the legacy and contribution of Bangabandhu.





