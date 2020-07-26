New Navy chief takes over charge

Vice Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal took over charge of Bangladesh Navy on Saturday from outgoing naval chief Admiral A M M M Aurangzeb Chowdhury through video teleconference. -ISPR



Vice Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal took over charge of Bangladesh Navy from the outgoing naval chief Admiral A M M M Aurangzeb Chowdhury on Saturday.





The charge taking ceremony was held at the Naval Headquarters, said a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).





The new Navy chief signed the command taking book at the office of the naval chief.





All area commanders and senior officers of the Navy were present at the function.





M Shaheen Iqbal joined Bangladesh Navy as an officer cadet in 1980 and was commissioned in Executive Branch on December 01, 1982.





During his long service career, he took part in different courses at home and abroad. Shaheen Iqbal did his specialization on 'Anti-Submarine Warfare' from India. He also successfully finished 'Officers' Weapon Course' in SI&T, Sylhet and 'International Surface Warfare Course' in USA. He is a graduate of 'Naval Staff College' in the USA.





The new naval chief also finished 'Armed Forces War Course' (AFWC) in 2005 and 'National Defence Course' (NDC) in 2010 respectively from National Defence College in Dhaka.





M Shaheen Iqbal successfully completed 'Combined Force Maritime Component Commander Flag Officers Course' (CFMCC) at Hawaii in the USA in 2015 and received commendation from the Chief of Naval Staff for outstanding performance in professional courses.





In his splendid naval career, M Shaheen Iqbal commanded different types of Naval Ships like - Frigate, Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), Large Patrol Craft (LPC) and Fast Attack Craft (FAC).



This smart naval officer also served National Security Intelligence (NSI) as its director from 26 January 2011 to 06 February 2013.





Vice Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal was born in Dhaka; however, his ancestral home is in Cumilla.





