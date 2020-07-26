Overall flood situation worsens further

Water in the Jamuna river rises flooding new areas in Islampur upazila of Jamalpur district. The photo was taken on Saturday. -AA



Most of the rivers in the Brahmaputra and Ganges basins marked rise in water on Saturday stoked by heavy downpour and onrush of water from upstream worsening the flood situation in Rajshahi and Rangpur regions.





Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) recorded a rising trend at almost all points in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Saturday.





The water level of the Ganges River rose by 11 centimeters at Rajshahi point and six centimeters at Goalundo point yesterday morning but the river was flowing 181 centimeters below the danger mark at Rajshahi point while 111 centimeters above the danger level at Goalundo point.





The Water levels increased at 15 stations and decreased at 13 stations and remained stable at two points at 9 am on Saturday in the Ganges basin.





In addition, the water level of the Jamuna River flowing through Bogura and Sirajganj districts marked a rising trend yesterday morning deteriorating the flood situation in the two districts.







Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said, the water level in the Jamuna River rose by six centimeters at Sariakandi point in Bogura and was flowing 117 centimeters above the danger mark while the river was flowing 94 centimeters and 83 centimeters above the danger level with six centimeters and five centimeters further rise at Kazipur and Sirajgonj points respectively on Saturday morning.





The water level in the Gur River rose by seven centimeters at Shingra point in Natore and the river was flowing 90 centimeters above the danger level.





The river was flowing 102 centimeters above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj with six centimeters further rise yesterday morning.





The water level in the Atrai River also rose by 12 centimeters at Atrai point in Naogaon and the river was flowing 27 centimeters above the danger mark.





The water levels increased at 11 stations and decreased at two stations at the Ganges and Brahmaputra basins in the eight districts under Rajshahi division. The flood situation in many areas has worsened due to inundation of new more areas and the damage of flood control embankments at different places in the division.





Earlier on Friday, more than one hundred houses were devoured by river erosion caused due to rising flood water in the Jamuna River at Shimla and Pachkuthari areas in Sadar Upazila of Sirajganj district.





Standing crops on around 4,195 hectares of land at Hapania, Hasaigari, Balihari and Sirakarpur unions in Naogaon district went under water due to damage of a flood control embankment in the Atrai River.





Meanwhile, the flood situation in the Meghna basin improved slightly on Saturday. The waters of the major rivers in Sylhet receded at almost all points during the last 24 hours. The rivers of Sunamganj are also falling, easing the plight of flood victims.





The water was flowing 13 centimeters bellow the danger level at Kanaighat point of the Surma River at 6 pm on Saturday while the river was flowing 55 centimeters bellow the danger mark at Sylhet point.





The Kushiyara was flowing 48 centimeters above the danger mark at Fenchuganj point at 6 pm yesterday while it was flowing 9 centimeters bellow the danger level at Amalshed point.





In Sunamganj, water of the Surma River was flowing at all the points, except Old Surma point in Derai upazila, below the danger levels while the water was flowing 72 centimeters above the danger mark.





