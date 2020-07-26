'High speed internet will ensure all e-services'



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said high-speed internet connection would bring all existing and upcoming e-services to people's doorsteps.





He came up with the remarks while addressing the inaugural function of providing broadband internet connection to eight unions of Keraniganj upazila in Dhaka district through video conferencing on Saturday. State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, M Qumrul Islam MP and ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam participated in the programme with Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam in the chair.





Nasrul said "The initiative to bring internet facility at the village-level is commendable. Digital payment system by using internet in banking services will be improved soon as steps have been taken in this regard. As a result, all economic activities will be internet-centric."





He said 97 percent people are already getting electricity now and cent percent electrification will be ensured in the Mujib Year.





Leave Your Comments