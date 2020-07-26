'Tackling flood not possible sans elected govt'



Voicing concern over the worsening woes of flood-affected people, Gonoforum said on Saturday that tackling flood is not possible without a properly elected and democratic government.





"Pro-people steps and plans are needed to ease the sufferings of the flood-hit people and protect the country's resources, land, crops and livestock, which is impossible without having a properly elected and democratic government in place," the party said.





In a statement, Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain and General Secretary Dr Reza Kibria said massive floods in the northern and central regions of the country, including Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Sunamganj, Sylhet and Habiganj districts, have left people in endless misery.





They said some areas even have been flooded frequently this year. "Besides, people's houses, lands and crops are being destroyed by riverbank erosion. Farmers have become helpless as their crops went under floodwater. The extent of destruction caused by the floods has gone beyond the limit since the gates of Farakka Barrage have been opened. People have become extremely helpless in the floods amidst the corona pandemic."





The Gonoforum leaders said the government needs to ensure temporary shelter and necessary relief assistance for the flood victims.





"We strongly demand the government provide necessary relief by providing shelter to the helpless people," the statement said.





Dr Kamal and Reza Kibria also urged the government to take steps for providing the affected farmers with saplings, seeds and loans as soon as the floodwater subsides.





They bemoaned that no government has so far taken proper initiatives for flood control and river training in the country.





