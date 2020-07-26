'All-out efforts continue to contain Covid-19'



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the government is making all-out efforts to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.





He was addressing a discussion on government measures and directives marking Eid-ul-Azha at BRTC headquarters in the city on Saturday. He joined the discussion from his official residence on the premises of parliament.





Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling party, said, "We are making our best efforts to check the spread of coronavirus and ensure required treatment. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been constantly monitoring the situation."







The government has been spreading quality health services all over the country through multifaceted measures including setting up community clinics at remote areas and medical colleges at district levels to reach the health facilities to the doorsteps of the people, he said.





Quader urged the people to abide by health guidelines and social distancing rules strictly to protect themselves from the deadly virus.





