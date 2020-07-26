Rawhide prices fixed









The government has fixed the price of raw cowhide ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha at Tk 35-40 per square foot in the capital and Tk 28-32 outside Dhaka.





The decision came from an online meeting on Sunday with Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in the chair.





Meanwhile, the prices of goatskins have been fixed at Tk 13-15 per square foot across the country while that of she-goat at Tk 10-12, said the minister.





He urged people to apply salt on animal hides in time before bringing them to Dhaka.





Besides, the authorities concerned will monitor to prevent smuggling of raw hide, Minister Munshi said.

