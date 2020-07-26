Ranga removed, Bablu new JaPa secretary general





Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Sunday made party co-chairman Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu as its secretary general removing Moshiur Rahman Ranga from the post.





GM Quader took the decision as per section 20/1/A of the Jatiya Party constitution giving it immediate effect, said a party press release.





However, the reason behind the removal of Ranga was not mentioned in the press release.





On December 3, 2018, then Jatiya Party Chairman and founder HM Ershad appointed Ranga its secretary general removing Ruhul Amin Hawlader in a similar way.





Hawlader was first made Jatiya Party secretary general in 2001 when the party faced a split and remained in the post for 12 consecutive years.





In April 2014, Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu was appointed Jatiya Party secretary general sacking Ruhul Amin Hawlader.





On January 19, 2016, Ershad removed Bablu from the post of the party secretary general and replaced him with Ruhul Amin Hawlader.

