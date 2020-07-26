Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 54 deaths, 2,275 new cases





Bangladesh's officially confirmed coronavirus cases soared to 223,453 on Sunday when the health authorities announced detection of 2,275 new Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths on Sunday.





"In the last 24 hours, 54 patients have died, taking he death tally to 2,836," Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional directorate general of Health Services (DGHS), told a regular briefing.





She said 1,792 patients have recovered. So far, the official number of recovered patients is 123,882.





Since the cases were first reported in early March, 11,11,558 samples have been tested. In the last 24 hours, Prof Nasima said 10,078 samples were tested.





Global coronavirus situation





The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus crossed 16 million on Sunday, with over 644,661 recorded deaths, according to the information accumulated by US-based Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, so far 9,267,601 patients have recovered from coronavirus globally.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.





It has spread to all corners of the world since then.

