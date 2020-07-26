4 killed in Cumilla road accident





Four people, including two siblings, were killed and 10 others injured when a truck hit a human hauler on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway at Harindhara in Burichang upazila of Cumilla on Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Billal Hossain Bhuiya, 35, son of Naninewaz, his sister Lipa Akter, 40, driver of the human hauler Amir Hossain, 18, son of Shafiqul Islam and his assistant Sajid, 15, son of Mohammad Ali of the upazila.





Mohammad Shaheen, additional superintendent of Cumilla Highway Police, said the accident took place around 11:15am.





"The Sylhet-bound salt-laden truck collided head-on with the human hauler, killing four people on the spot," he said, addign that the injured were taken to a local hospital.

