No room for drug peddlers in Sarail: OC Nazmul



There is no room for drug peddlers and they will be brought under the law, said AMM Nazmul Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sarail Police Station in Brahmanbaria.







He came up with the note of warning while addressing a monthly law and order meeting at the upazila parishad auditorium on Sunday.





Chaired by Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) ASM Mosa, the meeting was also addressed by Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Vice Chairmen Rokeya Begum, Abu Hanif Mia, Sadar UP Chairman Abdul Jabbar, Aruail UP Chairman Mosharaf Hossain, Pakshimul UP Chairman Saiful Islam, Panishwar UP Chairman Deen Islam, Shahbazpur UP Chairman Razib Ahmed Razzi, Upazila Muktijoddha Deputy Commander Anowar Hossain, Pilot Girls’ High School acting headmaster Anowar Hossain, Upazila Reporters’ Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, Upazila Social Services Officer Nayeem Mridha and others.





OC Nazmul said, “We are working day and night to make Sarail free from drugs. A significant number of drug peddlers, gamblers and addicts have already been arrested. Raids are on to nab other culprits.”





Those who have links with drugs will be brought under the ambit of law, he warned.





Addressing the union parishad chairmen, the OC said that if you provide assistance to police and make arrangements of patrols at night by village police members, it is possible to root out drugs and terrorism from society.





OC Nazmul sought cooperation from all for improving the law and order by eliminating terrorism, drugs, gambling, child marriage and eve-teasing.





