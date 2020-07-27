Popy recovering from corona



Popy, a popular heroine of Bangladeshi cinema, has been infected with coronavirus. The news spread out last Friday (July 24) afternoon. Many media outlets also reported that Poppy was infected with corona. But it was found out on Saturday morning that Popy was not affected with corona. This information was found in reference to her father. He told local journalists in Khulna that Popy has not been tested for corona.





Popy is currently at his village home in Khulna. She went to Khulna for family purpose. After going there, she caught a cold due to the change of weather and water. She has been suffering from fever, cough and sore throat. However, Popy is recovering after taking medicine as per the advice of a doctor.





The National Film Award winning heroine is much better than before. The information about her shortness of breath is also not correct.





The news has spread from the place of suspicion in the context of being attacked by corona. Popy didn't test for corona at all. She is well and wishes blessings from all.





Meanwhile, Popy was contacted more than once but could not be reached. When contacted on WhatsApp, she just replied with 'thanks'.





Incidentally, almost every day, countless people in Bangladesh are being affected by corona. Meanwhile, Popy has stood by many helpless people since the beginning of the corona outbreak providing various types of help and aid.

