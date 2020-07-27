Nathalie says Emilia defended her on 'GOT'



Actor Nathalie Emmanuel shot to fame with her role as Missandei in HBO's 'Game of Thrones'. She played Queen Daenerys' handmaiden, translator and best friend on the show. And it looks like she and Emilia Clarke also struck a genuine friendship in real life as well.





In an interview with British Vogue, Nathalie said she and Emilia hit it off right away. "Emilia and I got on like a house on fire from the beginning. When I joined the cast, she had already been shooting 'Game of Thrones' for a few years, and she was definitely ready to have some female energy around her.





She recalled how Emilia once defended her against a sexist comment on the show's sets. "She and I always looked out for each other. If you're the only girls on a male-dominated set, it bonds you in a certain way. For example, in my first season, my costume was pretty revealing, and there was an incident with an extra who made a comment about it on set - I mean, typical - and Emilia straightaway had my back. It got handled."





Earlier in 2019, Natalie had spoken to People magazine about Emilia. "Emilia, as a friend and colleague, is just such a joy," she had said. "I really have thoroughly loved working with her. I loved learning from her. And we just check in with each other every so often." She added, "She's such a beast. As a woman, she really picks herself up and keeps going. ... She's really inspiring, I'm so proud of her."





