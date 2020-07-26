Belal, Nodi's new song after two years





After two years, National Film Award-winning composer and singer Belal Khan and best-selling singer MoumitaTashrinNodi are coming up with new song. The title of the song is 'Amar TO Keu NeiTumiChhara'. A Mizan wrote the lyrics of the song. Besides giving voice, Belal Khan has also composed the melody. The music has been composed by MA Rahman. Video of the song has already been completed.On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the song and video will be published on Belal Khan's own YouTube channel called 'Belal Khan'.Belal Khan said, "The words of the song are excellent. Nodi also sang very well. After two years, the listeners will be able to listen to the song sung by me and Nodi. I believe everyone will like it."MoumitaTashrinNodio said, "The lyrics, melody and music are great. All in all it is a great song. I am very optimistic about the song."





