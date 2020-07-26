Evelyn once again shows us how to be a true achiever





Sweet Lara from Bollywood cult-film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', actress Evelyn Sharma, has sure grown up over the past few years. She became a thought-after face in the Bollywood industry getting cast in further blockbuster films like 'Main Tera Hero', 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Yaariyan', and most recently Hindi cinema's second-highest opener ever: Prabhas starrer 'Saaho'! This Indo-German beauty has since not only gained international recognition in the field of entertainment.





Leave Your Comments