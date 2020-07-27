Bashundhara Restaurant chain's products available at Evaly

Bashundhara Group Director Yeasha Sobhan and Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin exchanging signed documents of an agreement at a simple function at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarter-2 in the capital on Sunday. -AA



Bashundhara Restaurant chain has on boarded with online market place Evaly to make ease home delivery of products through internet and mobile app.





Three eateries including Food Hall, Sunflower Restaurant and international kebab franchisee Baba Rafi are under umbrella of Bashundhara food chain. Bashundhara Group Director Yeasha Sobhan and Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin signed the agreement at a simple function at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarter-2 in the capital on Sunday, said a press release.







Bashundhara Group Vice Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir and Evaly Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Rassel were present on the occasion. Under the agreement, Evaly users can order food from eateries under Bashundhara food chain and Mehedi food court in Purbachal 300 feet road in the capital. Regarding the partnership, Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel said the there are 3.5 million registered customers in the platform and the food delivery service set new benchmark since launched two months ago.







Partnering with Bashundhara Group is a great occasion for Evaly to bring new experience in food delivery service in the capital, he added. Russel also shared plan to expand service outside Dhaka to contribute for economy through leveraging technology in daily lives of the people.







Bashundhara Group Sector-C chief financial officer Mirza Mujahidul Islam, accounts and finance division head Mohammad Kamrul Hasan and Head of Marking Mohammad Tawfiq, Evaly head of corporate business Sirajul Islam Rana and E-Food head Mushtahidul Islam Badhan were present on the occasion.







