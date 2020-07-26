Technaf Solartech provides PPE to BPDB

Teknaf Solartech Energy Limited handed over 1650 pieces of PPE to Bangladesh Power Development Board Chairman Engineer Belayet Hossain on Saturday. -AA



Technaf Solartech Energy Limited provided 1650 pieces of personal protection equipment (PPE) to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).





Nuher Latif Khan, managing director of Technaf Solartech Energy, provided the personal protection equipment (PPE) to Belayet Hossain, chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), through a virtual programme on Saturday.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid attended the program as the chief guest.

