Don't allow hawkers at cattle markets, DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Sunday asked the leaseholders not to allow hawkers or makeshift shops inside the cattle markets.







Sometimes(muggers or dope party members)snatch money from traders and buyers making them unconscious after feeding them poisonous food and so makeshift shops and hawkers should not be allowed at cattle markets, he said, reports UNB.







The DMP Commissioner instructed the cattle haat lessees to set up permanent food shops and tea stalls inside the market and also submit the identitiesof the shop owners to local police station. He gave the directivesat a coordination meeting on maintaining law and order and traffic arrangements on the occasion upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha at the DMP headquarters recently, said Deputy Commissioner (Media) of the DMP Walid Hossain.







The DMP Commissioner said it will be better if facilities of selling sacrificial animals are available online in the name of each cattle haat.







"This system will be safe for buying animals. Haat authorities can avoid the possibility of financial losses by selling online too. If someone buys a cow online from outside instead of a cattle haat, no Hashil can be taken from him," he added.







The commissioner has also asked the Deputy Commissioners of the DMP's Crime Divisions to ensure discipline in the movement ofthe sacrificial animal-laden vehicles.







Vehicle number and driver's name, identity and photograph should be taken and kept with the local police station so that the driver can be identified quickly, he added. The commissioner said the buyers and the sellers in the markets will abide by the hygiene rules. "We hope that everyone will follow health guidelines at the haats," he added.



