Speaker opens tree plantation drive on JS premises

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday inaugurated a tree plantation program on Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban premises. -AA



Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday inaugurated a tree plantation program on Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban premises marking Mujib Borsha (Mujib Year).







She planted three saplings - mango, ashoka and nageshwar saplings- to open the tree plantation drive in the parliament area as part of the national campaign of planting one crore saplings across the country on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports UNB.







The tree plantation drive is among the programs taken by the Jatiya Sangsad authorities to observe the Mujib Year.







Addressing the function, the Speaker said all members of parliament (MPs) in phases will join the programme to plant saplings on the Sangsad Bhaban premises.







Dr Shirin said a target has been set to plant some 350-500 saplings in the Sangsad area on the occasion of Mujib Year.



Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed also planted saplings joining the event as the special guests, said a Parliament handout.



Leave Your Comments