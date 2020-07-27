Freedom Fighter Kazi Abdun Nur passes away



Kazi Abdun Nur, a valiant freedom fighter and bureaucrat, passed away at 9pm on Sunday in capital Dhaka.





Abdun Nur, an officer of 1985 admin batch, recently retired as an additional secretary to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD). He was an honest, sincere and courageous officer. He was friendly to all.





Abdun Nur was the vice president of Brahmanbaria Zilla Samity in Dhaka.







RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, president of Brahmanbaria Zilla Samity and chairman of parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry, and Khalilur Rahman, general secretary of Brahmanbaria Zilla Samity, PMO DG (Admin), additional secretary, expressed deep shock at the death of Kazi Abdun Nur.





They prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.





The Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoeb Chowdhury also mourned the death of Kazi Abdun Nur. He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.





