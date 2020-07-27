PM opens Dhaka's 'OIC Youth Capital' celebration today



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day celebration of 'Dhaka-OIC Youth Capital 2020' this afternoon with participation of 100 local and 150 youths from across the globe while 10 of them will get the 'Bangabandhu Global Youth Award'.





Minister of Culture and Sports of Qatar will hand over the OIC Youth Capital Key from Doha to Dhaka at the virtual inaugural ceremony, scheduled to start at 4 pm, while OIC secretary general will join along with several ministers and signatories of a numbers of OIC member states.





The celebration includes two-day youth summit titled "Resilient Youth Leadership Summit" under the theme - 'Parity and Prosperity: For a Resilient Future'.





More than 1,200 youths from 74 countries had applied for the participation in the youth summit, of which the organizing committee has short-listed 250 participants, including 100 from Bangladesh and 150 others from OIC Member States and beyond, while proper gender balance has been maintained reflecting Bangladesh's commitment in women empowerment.





