India fighting coronavirus unitedly: Modi









Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his country is fighting unitedly to tackle the coronavirus situation over the past few months.

Modi made the remarks in his monthly address to the nation over radio on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

India's rural regions have come up as a beacon of guidance for the entire country, said Modi.

He said the hazards of COVID-19 are far from being over as it is spreading fast at many places.

"We need to be extra vigilant. We have to keep it in mind that Coronavirus is as fatal today as it was in the beginning - that's why we have to be fully cautious," he said in his 67th edition of the radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" (Talk from Heart).

"Wearing a face mask, using a light towel to cover, two-yard distancing, frequently washing hands, avoiding spitting anywhere, taking full care of hygiene and sanitation - these are our weapons to protect us from Corona," he added.

Many examples of effective endeavours on part of local residents of villages are coming to the fore, added the Prime Minister.

India, the third-worst hit country, has recorded 1,435,616 confirmed coronavirus cases with 32,771 fatalities, according to tally of Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

