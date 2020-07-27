Covid-19: All employees of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank branch infected









All seven employees of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) Jadurani Haat Branch in Haripur upazila have been infected with Covid-19.

The test result of 15 people including the employees, came out positive on Sunday evening, said Civil Surgeon Md Mahfuzar Rahman.

With the new cases, the total confirmed coronavirus patients have reached 335 in the district.

Earlier, the manager of the branch died of coronavirus on July 23.

Later, the branch was put under lockdown.

The officially confirmed coronavirus death tally in Bangladesh was 2,928 on Sunday.

On Sunday, the health authorities reported 54 new deaths, the highest death toll in the last two weeks.

With the detection of 2,275 new Covid-19 patients in 24 hours, Bangladesh’s confirmed cases now stands at 2,23,453.





