Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Israfil Alam MP of Naogaon-6 constituency.





In a condolence message, Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.





M Israfil Alam breathed his last at Square Hospital here this morning at the age of 55.





