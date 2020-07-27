UK unveils plans to tackle 'obesity time bomb'





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to tackle what is being dubbed a ‘obesity time bomb’ that can increase the risk of coronavirus disease and related deaths, reports Xinhua.

The announcement was made on Monday banning adverts for junk food by 9pm, the cancellation of "buy one get one free" deals on such foods and a decision to put calories on menus.

In addition to the ban, the government will arrange a consultation about displaying calories on alcohol.

Boris Johnson, who has lost weight since he was in COVID-19 intensive care, wants to tackle obesity as studies show that it can increase the risk of coronavirus disease and related deaths.

The British are far fatter than any other nation in Europe except the Maltese, he said last month.

His government described "tackling the obesity time bomb" as a priority.

"Losing weight is hard but with some small changes we can all feel fitter and healthier," Johnson said in a statement.

"If we all do our bit, we can reduce our health risks and protect ourselves against coronavirus -- as well as taking pressure off the NHS (National Health Service)," he added.









