Bangladesh sees zero new dengue case in 24 hrs





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday reported no new dengue case in the country in the last 24 hours.

Currently, three patients are undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital, according to a daily update.

The health authorities reported 341 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Among them, 337 made recovery.





Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and among them 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.









