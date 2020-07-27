Accreditation Council holds 2nd council meeting



Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) held its second council meeting on Sunday which was presided over by BAC Chairman Professor Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed.





The BAC held the meeting virtually for the first time due to the Covid-19 situation.





Fulltime members of the council Istiaq Ahmed, Professor Dr Mohammad Golam Shahi Alam, Professor Dr Sanjoy Kuman Adhikari and Professor Dr S M Kabir and part-time members Professor Dr Muhammad Alamgir (member of the UGC), Additional Secretary of the Education Ministry Mohammad Abdullah Al Hassan Chowdhury, Chairman of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Executive Chairman of the National Skill Development Authority Golam Mohammad Hasibul Alam, Principal of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Professor Dr A B M Maksudul Alam and Dhaka University's Computer Science and Engineering Department's Professor Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hassan Babu took part in the meeting.







Dr AQM Shafiul Azam, Secretary of the BAC came up with agenda of the meeting.





The ''Accreditation Rules-2020'' made by the BAC, was accepted in the meeting to forward for government's approval.





The meeting discussed progress on the implementation of the decisions taken in the first meeting of the BAC.









