Diner Sheshe





"When I moved to Bombay in 2018 for college, I didn't know anyone here. So I got on Tinder to meet people, but didn't click with anyone immediately. I stuck with it though, and a few weeks later, I came across his profile. He had pictures with his dog and his bio was funny; the last line was- 'The more you drink, the funnier I sound.' So I swiped right and a few hours later, we started chatting on the phone.







On call, he even played his guitar. The next day, we spoke for 7 hours- we couldn't wait to meet! I was in my hometown at that point, so 6 days later when I returned, he picked me up from Dadar station. I was so nervous to meet him for the first time. But as soon as I got out of the train, he cracked a lame joke and we burst out laughing! A few days later, we met again at Juhu beach. We were like 2 shy teenagers, and he nervously asked, 'Can I hold your hand?' I sheepishly smiled.





He then decided to plan a 'proper date' and boasted about his 'great planning skills.' But we got stuck in traffic for 3 hours and the fancy place he'd booked didn't let us in as we didn't have ID cards. So we went to McDonald's instead- I still give him grief about his 'exceptional planning skills'!But in spite of everything that didn't work out that night, I had so much fun, I asked him out...and he replied with a kiss!







It's been 2 years now and we still haven't had a 'date' date- we just meet to spend time together. But since the lockdown, we haven't met in months and we even fought a bit. Our schedules don't match- he's at work all day and by the time he's done, I'm asleep. We somehow manage to catch hold of each other for a few minutes in the day. (excerpt)





Humans of Bombay, Fb

