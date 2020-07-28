Tariq, Cacoly, Tutul judges of DIYFF



For the first time, Dhaka International Youth Film Festival 2020 is scheduled to be held from July 29 to 31 where films of 45 countries will be screened during Coronavirus. To keep in mind the Coronavirus pandemic, the film festival will take place online. Platform for the young filmmakers, Step for Cinema, is going to arrange the festival.





Selected films from 656 from 45 countries will be screened during festival. Young filmmakers of Bangladesh, India and Iran are working in the selection process.







In the first time festival, awards will be given in categories of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Bengali film, Best Script, Best Experimental Film and Best Camera Direction. Therefore, a renowned Bangladeshi filmmaker will be given Lifetime Achievement Award. Chairperson of the festival AnonnaRuma and festival director DipantoRaihan confirmed the matter on Sunday.





Meanwhile, virtual seminars and discussions with the participation of noted and promising filmmakers will also take place in the festival. Director ShameemAkhtar, ShabnamFerdousi and SadiaKhaledReeti will conduct sessions of the seminars and discussions. Filmmakers from Canada, Iran, Turkey, Nepal and India including Bangladesh's noted actor Tariq Anam Khan, noted filmmaker ShahneoajCacoly and popular singer SI Tutul will perform as judge in two sessions of the festival. All the arrangements of the festival will be available on website and Facebook page of Step for Cinema, Chintashala, London based Bengali newspaper Banglamail Online, Friday Theatre and Facebook page of Tourist Club Bangladesh, said the festival chairperson AnonnaRuma.



Leave Your Comments