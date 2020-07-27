Why Big B said 'help me God' on social media





Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya are in Nanavati hospital since they were diagnosed with coronavirus. However, in the meantime, Big B remains active on social media and keeps on sharing emotional messages with his fans. On Thursday, fake news went viral that Amitabh has tested corona negative and has fully recovered from the virus. Along with this, it was also told that he would soon be discharged from the hospital.





Leave Your Comments