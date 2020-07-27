Taylor changes it up with 'Folklore'





Taylor Swift on Friday won some of the best reviews of her career with an album produced entirely during the coronavirus crisis that breaks new ground for the Grammy-winning artist. 'Folklore' features the 30-year-old singer, who began as a country star then turned to pop, showing a quieter indie folk sensibility that took fans and music critics by surprise. Rolling Stone said the album, with dreamy forest cover art, contained "the most head-spinning, heart-breaking, emotionally ambitious songs of her life."





"'Folklore' really feels like the debut album of a whole new Swift," the music publication said. The album went to No. 1 on the worldwide iTunes chart within hours of its release. Working with alternative artist Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner, guitarist with indie rock band The National, the 16 songs on "Folklore" arrived with just 24 hours advance notice. Its release comes less than a year after Swift's 2019 album "Lover," which included the dancy lead single "Me!"





Leave Your Comments