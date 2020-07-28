Navy Chief pays homage to Bangabandhu

Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Shaheen Iqbal paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara on Monday. -ISPR



Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Shaheen Iqbal paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Monday by laying floral wreaths. His wife Monira Rawshan Iqbal paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman too. A special monajat was offered seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Bangabandhu.





Vice Admiral Shaheen Iqbal inspected Bangabandhu's home, museum and library and put his signature in the inspection book. Shaheen Iqbal also gave some books to the museum on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War of 1971.





Afterwards Vice Admiral Shaheen Iqbal attended a reception in Khulna Naval Base. A guard of honour was accorded to him. Then Vice Admiral Shaheen Iqbal delivered a speech to members of Bangladesh Navy who were present on the occasion.

