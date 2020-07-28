Journo, cultural activists get cash aid in Bogura

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Magistrate Md Ziaul Hoque handing over a cheque as cash aid from the government to an ill journalist at Karatoa Hall of the district administration on Sunday. -AA



Sick and insolvent journalists and cultural activists in Bogura have got cash aid from the government. Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Magistrate Md Ziaul Hoque inaugurated the cheque-distribution function at Karatoa Hall of the district administration in Bogura on Sunday.





In the district, 6 Journalists and 50 cultural activists were recommended for the donation money from Journalists Welfare Trust and from the government fund this year. Five out of 6 journalists and 6 out of 50 cultural activists were handed over cheques at the inaugural program. ADC (General) of Bogura Uzzal Kumar Ghosh, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate ATM Kamrul Islam, District Cultural Officer Shahadat Hossain, President of Bogura Press Club Mahamudul Alam Nayan, President of Bogura Union of Journalists Amzad Hossain Mintu and Secretary of Bogura Union of Journalists JM Rouf, President of Shommilito Shangskritik Jote Toufique Hasan Moyna and Secretary Abu Sayeed Siddiki were also present on the occasion, among others.









--- Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

