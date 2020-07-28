Vivo brings Eid gifts for customers



Customers have 100 percent chance to get a prize if they buy a Vivo smartphone on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. In addition to the washing machine, microwave oven and gift box, the prize includes backpacks and lamps too.







Vivo, a Chinese based multinational technology company, has announced this offer from July 20 ahead of coming occasion of Eid ul Azha. The opportunity to win the prize under this offer lasts till July 31, 2020.





According to Vivo Bangladesh, customers will be given a scratch card lottery if they buy a Vivo smartphone till July 31. Customers can win any of these prizes by scratching the card. However, the offer is not applicable for Vivo Y91C, Vivo Bangladesh said.





Vivo has been gained a vast popularity since its inception in Bangladesh. The company has bought a number of smartphones in the market with an emphasis on camera, technology and design. In this time of pandemic, Vivo launched smartphones like Y50 and Y30 keeping an eye on the durable battery, design and affordability of customers.

