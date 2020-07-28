S Alam Group donates high-flow nasal cannulas to 6 hospitals

Prime Minister's Special Assistant Barrister Biplob Barua, PS to Chairman of S Alam Group Md Akiz Uddin, Member of S Alam family Dr Tanveer Ahmad and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd Director Dr Farhad Uddin Hasan Chowdhury pose for a photo with representative



S Alam Group, a leading industrial company in the country, on Sunday donated fifty high-flow nasal cannulas to 6 hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.







Barrister Biplob Barua, Prime Minister's Special Assistant and Office Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, was present as the chief guest in the program organize in this regard on 26 July, 2020.







In this time Md Akiz Uddin, PS to Chairman of S Alam Group, Dr Tanveer Ahmad, Member of S Alam family and Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, Dr Farhad Uddin Hasan Chowdhury, Registrar, Dr Aktar, Director, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Prof Md Abul Hasnat Joarder, Director, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Brig Gen Kazi Md Rashid-Un-Nabi, Director and Prof Dr Md Alimuzzaman Khan, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Dr Md Shahadat Hossain Vice Principal, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Dr AKM Sarwarul Alam, Director, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Dr Monjurul Haque, Assitant Professor, Mugda Medical College and Hospital on behalf of respective hospitals were present in the program.

Leave Your Comments