Webinar held on Covid 19 frontline responders



Center for Governance Studies (CGS) held an international webinar yesterday on the Covid 19 frontline responders jointly with University of Queensland, Australia. Professor Emeritus Adil Khan, University of Queensland, narrated the objectives of the webinar at the beginning of the event.





It was anchored by prominent television host and Executive Director of CGS Zillur Rahman. Zillur Rahman welcomed all participants to the webinar and introduced them to the audiences.





Professor Lynda Chesire of University of Queensland said that good governance is crucial for development and justice. She stated that researchers all over the world are working hard to invent a vaccine for coronavirus. She laid emphasis on the fact that once the vaccine is invented, it should be distributed across the world to make it available to all Covid 19 patients.





There were participants from different countries who took part in the webinar including Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan.





The participants of the webinar are Dr. S. Mathangan, Rebecca Olson, Dr. Sulphi Noohu, Dylan Flaws, Lynda Chesire, Hasan Shohag, Lt. General Mainul Islam (Retd), Adriana Alberti, Dr. Manjur Chowdhury, Balbindar Kumar, Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb, Professor Adil Khan, Sangeeta Mishra, May Villanueva and Deborah Harris.





Adriana Alberti laid emphasis on the establishment of socio-economic justice and equity to pave the way for sustainable development. Lt. General (Retd) Mainul Islam put stress on integrated initiatives to fight Covid 19. He said that different government organizations in Bangladesh are working diligently to mitigate the transmission of coronavirus. He called upon everyone to follow the government's instructions and to abide by the healthcare directives. Lt. General (Retd) Mainul Islam added that at this moment it is vital to look after the people who are starving and suffering without any sort of income.





Rebecca Olson admired the hard work being done by health professionals, law and order forces and journalists who are discharging their duties in this strenuous period. Rebecca Olson also referred to the emotional stress associated with the treatment of coronavirus patients.





The speakers said that the entire world is now going through a critical time due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. They asserted that the frontline responders are doing a great and tough job by taking up the Covid 19 challenge and working under these risky circumstances.





Moreover, the speakers stated that everyone should make the best of their efforts to fight the spread of Covid 19 by complying with health code.





All the participants appreciated and thanked Center for Governance Studies and University of Queensland for organizing the webinar. CGS Executive Director Zillur Rahman thanked all speakers for taking part in the virtual discussion.







