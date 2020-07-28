Published:  02:11 AM, 28 July 2020

India gives 10 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh

India gives 10 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh The Indian government handed over 10 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh on Monday through a virtual ceremony. -Agency
 
In  a  handing  over  ceremony  held  on Monday,  10  Broad  Gauge  locomotives  were virtually flagged off to Bangladesh by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Indian Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal. The event was also attended by Indian Minister of State for Railways Shri Angadi Suresh. From the Bangladesh end, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan and Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen received the locomotives on behalf of the Bangladesh government.

The handing over of these locomotives, under grant assistance from the Indian government, fulfills an important commitment made during the visit of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October 2019. In keeping with the requirements of Bangladesh Railway, the locomotives have been suitably modified by the Indian side. These locomotives will help handle the increasing volume of passengers and freight train operations in Bangladesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar highlighted the depth of time-tested India-Bangladesh ties, based on mutual trust and respect. He expressed his  pleasure  that  the  Covid 19  pandemic  had  not  slowed  down  the  pace  of  bilateral cooperation  and  conveyed  that he looked forward  to  more  such  milestones  in the ongoing historic Mujib Borsho.

Indian Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal underscored the significance  of  railway  cooperation  in  enhancing  bilateral  trade  and  connectivity  and  in further boosting the economic partnership between the two countries.

In  recent  times,  India  and  Bangladesh  have  stepped  up  their  railway  cooperation  in mitigating the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic, as trade via land border faced disruptions. Railway  as  a  cost  effective  and  environmental-friendly  solution,  has  helped  in  transporting essential commodities across the border. Both sides saw the highest ever exchange of freight trains in the month of June. A total of 103 freight trains were utilized for carrying essential commodities and raw materials.

Recently, parcel and container train services have also commenced between India and Bangladesh. This is expected to significantly enhance the scope of bilateral trade.



