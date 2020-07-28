'All have to work to ensure safe Eid journey'



Asking all to keep temporarily stopped works of all development projects on highways, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that coordinated efforts are needed to ensure smooth journey for home-goers during the Eid-ul-Azha.





He was giving directives by joining a video conferencing from his official residence in the city on Monday with Gazipur road division, city corporation mayor, lawmakers and law enforcement agencies.





Quader said, "I have already talked to all concerned to halt temporarily the development works including flyovers on roads and highways. All will have to work in a coordinated way to ensure smooth and safe Eid journey."







He said traffic management should be maintained in a proper way from Tongi to Gazipur intersection (Chourasta) and bypass, Nabinagar to Chandra, Bhogra-Chandra-Kaliakoir-Elenga corridor to lessen sufferings of homebound people due to traffic gridlock on highways.





The road transport minister said the garments in Gazipur and its surrounding areas will go on holidays two days before Eid-ul-Azha which will mount pressure of passengers on highways, so preparations should be taken to minimize the additional pressure by making a plan by consulting with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).





Quader asked the highway police to keep preparation with all necessary equipment to lessen traffic congestion as vehicles could get damaged suddenly on highways due to rains to cause gridlock.





He said monitoring on highways should be increased as tempo, rickshaw-van and auto-rickshaw cannot be operated on highways by any means before and after Eid-ul-Azha and traffic system should be ensured properly at the entry and exit points of the capital city.





