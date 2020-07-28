No train ride without NID



Railway Ministry approved a proposal on Monday which makes it mandatory to show national identity card (NID) while purchasing train tickets. People without NID will not be able to ride trains according to the new regulation which is coming into effect from October this year.





Railway Ministry has stated that this initiative has been taken to stop the sale of railway tickets on the black market and to ensure the identity of passengers. Passengers will have to register online with their NID for buying tickets. Railway Ministry will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Election Commission in August 2020.





Ticket checkers will match the name and identity of the passenger with the help of tabs or android phones. People who do not have NID can buy train tickets with their registered ID number which is found on Election Commission's website. Railway Ministry plans to enable passengers below 16 years old to buy train tickets with their birth certificates.If a passenger wants to cancel his trip, he can do so online.





--- BBC

Leave Your Comments