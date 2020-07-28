Rainfall likely to continue for 72hrs









The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday forecast that rain or thundershowers may continue for the next three days commencing 9am across the country.





“Light to moderate rain, thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh and at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet division,” the Met Office said in a bulletin in the morning.





It said the axis of monsoon trough runs through Panjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal thence northeastwards to Assam across Northern part of Bangladesh.





Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay, the Met Office said.





On Tuesday afternoon, rain soaked parts of the capital city.





The Met Office recorded 94mm rainfall in Mymensingh in the last 24 hours until 6am.

