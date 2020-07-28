COVID-19 cases in Rangpur division cross 5,800









The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) crossed the 5,800 mark today due to continuous rise in the daily number of the lethal virus infections in recent weeks in Rangpur division.





“The number of patients rose to 5,801 with 112 new infected people were reported after testing samples on Monday at two COVOD-19 Laboratories in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.





The district-wise break up of the total 5,801 patients currently stands at 1,638 in Rangpur, 284 in Panchagarh, 631 in Nilphamari, 356 in Lalmonirhat, 444 in Kurigram, 349 in Thakurgaon, 1,481 in Dinajpur and 618 Gaibandha of the division.





Despite continuous rise in the daily number of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, the number of recovered patients also increased to 3,875 with the healing of 85 more people on Monday in the division.





“Currently, the recovery rate among the total 5,801 COVID-19 infected patients stands at around 66.80 percent in Rangpur division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.





The 3,875 recovered COVID-19 patients include 1,217 of Rangpur, 159 of Panchagarh, 572 of Nilphamari, 214 of Lalmonirhat, 229 of Kurigram, 237 of Thakurgaon, 917 of Dinajpur and 330 of Gaibandha districts.





“With two more deaths reported from Panchagarh and Dinajpur on Monday, the total number of fatalities rose to 105 in all eight districts of the division,” he said.





Among the 103 deceased people, 30 died in Rangpur, 34 in Dinajpur, 12 in Gaibandha, nine in Nilphamari, six each in Kurigram and Thakurgaon, five in Panchagarh and three in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.





The average casualty rate among all 5801 COVID-19 patients now stands at around 1.81 percent in the division.





Among the total 5,801 COVID-19 patients, 189 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 3,875 recovered patients and 105 deaths while 1,632 remaining in home isolations in the division.





Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan we have so far tested a total of 38,781 collected samples of Rangpur division till Monday, and of them, 5,501 were found COVID-19 positive with an infection rate of around 14.95 percent.





“During the last 24 hours till 8 am today, 353 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 419 others released in the division,” he said.





A total of 59,339 people of the division were put in quarantines, and of them, 53,765 released and 5,574 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines since the beginning.





A total of 1,74,313 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) were received so far, and of those, 1,08,454 pieces distributed with a current stock of 65,859 pieces in the division.





The government hospitals and other health services providing facilities of Rangpur division have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to provide treatments to the infected patients and face the COVID-19 situation.





Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam said inclusive steps have been taken to provide health services to infected patients and inspire people in abiding by the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread both in urban and rural areas in the division.





