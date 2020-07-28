No shortage of salt in country: BSCIC









There is no deficit of salt for preserving the skin of the sacrificial animals as the country has a stock of 11.57 lakh tonnes at present.





“Almost one lakh tonnes salt is needed for preserving and processing the raw hide and skin of the sacrificial animals whereas the country has a stock of 11.57 lakh tonnes”, said a statement of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) here today.





This stock of salt would meet the demand during the Eid-ul Azha and the country’s salt consumption demand for the next seven to eight months, the statement added.





On the other hand, the fresh salt production season will begin from November and that’s why there is no possibility of salt shortage in the country, the BSCIC statement detailed.





To ensure the smooth supply of salt ahead of the Eid-ul Azha, the statement said, the salt production is going on in full swing at 186 registered salt factories in eight salt zones in the country.





Of these salt factories, four factories are in operation in Dhaka, 34 factories in Narayanganj, two in Chandpur, 57 in Chattogram, 34 in Patia, 35 in Cox’s Bazar, eight mills in Khulna and 12 mills in Jhalokhati.





The monthly average salt production capacity of these factories is 3.40 lakh tonnes. The BSCIC has enforced three-tier monitoring at the salt production zone.









