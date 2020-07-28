5 bullet-hit bodies recovered from Cox’s Bazar









Police in separate drives recovered bodies with gunshot wounds from Cox’s Bazar district town and Teknaf upazila on Tuesday.





In Teknaf, four people were killed in a reported gunfight among two groups of drug peddlers at Kharangkhali in the morning.





The deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 23, son of Abdul Malek, Anwar, 22, son of Hakim Mia, Ismail, 24, son of Nur Mohammad and Nasir, 24, son of Abdus Salam of the upazila.





A police team went to the area around 4am after receiving information that two gangs of ‘drug peddlers’ were engaged in a gunfight, said ABM Masud Hossain, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar Police.





After reaching the area, police found four bodies containing gunshot wounds.





Later, police recovered 50,000 Yaba pills, two light guns and eight bullets.





In another incident, police recovered the bullet-hit body of an unidentified young man from Kabita Chattar of the district town in the morning, said Shahjahan Kabir, officer-in-charge of Cox’s Bazar Model Police Station.





One LG, one cartridge, two bullet shells, 100 piece of Yaba pills were recovered from the spot.

