Robi Chowdhury tests positive for Coronavirus





Singer RobiChowdhury has tested positive for Coronavirus infection. He is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.The singer himself confirmed the matter by posting a status on social media. He wrote on Facebook: "Corona (Covid-19) has fallen in love with me. So I cannot receive anyone's call. Do not mind. If you can, pray for me. We will meet again singing songs."In the post, he also sought prayers from everybody and hoped that he will reach out to all through his music soon. The popular singer was suffering from mild symptoms of Covid-19 for days. As he fell sick, samples were taken from Robi that came out positive.





Leave Your Comments