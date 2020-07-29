Pashtuns demonstrate against Pakistani atrocities



Pashtuns from Paktia, Paktika and Khost provinces in Afghanistan gave call for a two-day protest demonstrations on Monday and Tuesday in three provinces against Punjabi Taliban (part of Pak Establishment) asking them to evacuate from both sides of the Durand Line. The demonstrators also slammed the Pakistan authorities for their atrocities on Pashtuns.





Fairly large numbers of local Pashtuns mobilized by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) participated in protest demonstrations in Khost on Monday and Chamkain, Paktia. Larger gatherings took place on Tuesday in Gardez (Paktia) and Urgon (Paktika). The demonstrators criticized Pakistan for violating peace along Afghanistan-Pakistan border with criminal intent of regular cross border firing and for damaging the sanctity of Durand Line by allowing free movements of Pak Taliban militants to carry out attacks on innocent Afghans.





Simultaneously, overseas units of PTM also gave call for protests in Europe against the orchestrated genocide committed by Pakistan against Pashtuns. PTM Europe units launched a twitter trend to highlight the movement under the hashtag #PTMEuropeProtest.







PTM members in Germany, Belgium and Sweden carried out demonstrations in cities and in front of EU headquarters in Brussels against the illegal detentions and harassment of PTM activists in Pakistan including detention of Hanif Pashteen over an unlawful case. The protestors demanded their immediate release. In addition, PTM also organized a similar protest in Zhob, Balochistan on Tuesday.



